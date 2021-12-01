JACKSON — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose made two stops during his recent visit to the City of Jackson.
LaRose was in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 18. His first stop was the Jackson County Board of Elections Office, followed by a business roundtable at the Jackson Rio Grande Center.
LaRose’s stop at the Jackson County Board of Elections Office was a commemorative one, as it was LaRose’s first visit to the new office.
The Board of Elections moved its office over the summer to the backside of the Jackson County Job & Family Services Building. Before this visit, LaRose had visited the old office two or three times.
One of the first items LaRose discussed was the death of Jackson County Board of Election Board Member Judy Ann (McCoy) Brunton. Brunton, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 14.
“As Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Judy Ann Brunton,” stated LaRose. “Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. The respect her friends and family have for her and the sorrow felt by those whose lives she touches are a testament to the legacy she has left behind.”
LaRose added, “As a member of the Jackson County Board of Elections, Judy’s leadership and passion for making a difference inspired all those who met her, and her tireless work ethic and commitment to service to others made her community a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Judy’s life was filled with happiness through the cherished relationships she built with those around her, and I extend my condolences to all those who had the privilege of knowing her, working with her, and loving her.”
He presented the Board of Elections with a memorial proclamation to be given to the family.
Then Jackson County Board of Elections Director Joanne Evans and Board of Elections Deputy Director Cheryl Browning, gave LaRose a tour of the new office.
During the tour, LaRose pointed out election items and explained that in Ohio’s elections, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.
He stated that federal and state bipartisan experts test, examine, and certify all voting equipment as secure.
LaRose explained that all ballots, machines and election data are stored behind double-locked doors that may only be accessed when unlocked together by Republican and Democratic election officials.
He noted that Ohio’s voting machines and tabulators are “air-gapped” which means they are never connected to the internet.
Following the tour, LaRose left the Board of Elections and traveled through Jackson to a business roundtable.
The Jackson County Economic Development Partnership teamed up with the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College to host the business roundtable. The event took place at the Rio Grande Community College Jackson Center.
Those present, including eight Rio Grande College students, got to meet LaRose, ask questions and discuss economic development in Ohio.
