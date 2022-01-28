JACKSON — Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Russell Landrum was promoted to the rank of sergeant recently by Patrol Superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro.
The promotion took place on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Landrum will transfer from his current assignment at the Gallipolis Post in Gallia County to serve as an assistant post commander at the Jackson Post in Jackson County.
He began his state career in Feb. 2009 with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction as a correction officer at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.
Landrum began training as a member of the 158th Academy Class in March 2015. He earned his commission in September of that year and has been assigned to the Gallipolis Post throughout his career.
In 2017, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year. He earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement in 2019. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.
Landrum earned a bachelor of science degree in information technology from Franklin University in 2014.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion and unbiased professionalism.
