COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that the statewide candidates for the primary election have been certified.
The following statewide candidates will appear on the primary election ballot:
For Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Democratic Party
• John Cranley and Teresa Fedor
• Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens
Republican Party:
• Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman
• Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
• Ron Hood and Candice Keller
• Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp
For Attorney General
Democratic Party:
• Jeffrey A. Crossman
Republican Party:
• Dave Yost
For Auditor of State
Democratic Party:
• Taylor Sappington
Republican Party:
• Keith Faber
For Secretary of State
Democratic Party:
• Chelsea Clark
Republican Party:
• John Adams
• Frank LaRose
For Treasurer of State
Democratic Party:
• Scott Schertzer
Republican Party:
• Robert Sprague
For Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
Democratic Party:
• Jennifer Brunner
Republican Party:
• Sharon L. Kennedy
For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 01/01/23)
Democratic Party:
• Terri Jamison
Republican Party:
• Pat Fischer
For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 01/02/23)
Democratic Party:
• Marilyn Zayas
Republican Party:
• Pat DeWine
For United States Senator
Democratic Party:
• Morgan Harper
• Traci TJ Johnson
• Tim Ryan
Republican Party:
• Matt Dolan
• Mike Gibbons
• Josh Mandel
• Neil Patel
• Mark Pukita
• Jane Timken
• JD Vance
The primary election is slated for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
It should be noted that the list of candidates above includes only those who will be running statewide. Ohio Senate and House candidates did not file with the Secretary of State, but instead filed with the board of elections in the most populous county in the contested district.
