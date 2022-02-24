Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that the statewide candidates for the primary election have been certified.

The following statewide candidates will appear on the primary election ballot:

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Democratic Party

• John Cranley and Teresa Fedor

• Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens

Republican Party:

• Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman

• Mike DeWine and Jon Husted

• Ron Hood and Candice Keller

• Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp

For Attorney General

Democratic Party:

• Jeffrey A. Crossman

Republican Party:

• Dave Yost

For Auditor of State

Democratic Party:

• Taylor Sappington

Republican Party:

• Keith Faber

For Secretary of State

Democratic Party:

• Chelsea Clark

Republican Party:

• John Adams

• Frank LaRose

For Treasurer of State

Democratic Party:

• Scott Schertzer

Republican Party:

• Robert Sprague

For Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Democratic Party:

• Jennifer Brunner

Republican Party:

• Sharon L. Kennedy

For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 01/01/23)

Democratic Party:

• Terri Jamison

Republican Party:

• Pat Fischer

For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 01/02/23)

Democratic Party:

• Marilyn Zayas

Republican Party:

• Pat DeWine

For United States Senator

Democratic Party:

• Morgan Harper

• Traci TJ Johnson

• Tim Ryan

Republican Party:

• Matt Dolan

• Mike Gibbons

• Josh Mandel

• Neil Patel

• Mark Pukita

• Jane Timken

• JD Vance

The primary election is slated for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

It should be noted that the list of candidates above includes only those who will be running statewide. Ohio Senate and House candidates did not file with the Secretary of State, but instead filed with the board of elections in the most populous county in the contested district.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments