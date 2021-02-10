Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Vinton County:
Ohio has surpassed 800,000 and is now at 801,505 confirmed cases.
The county is still trending orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map, remaining at a Level 2 Public Emergency and indicating increased exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus. No counties are on the watch list or are at a Level 4.
According to the Vinton County Health Department’s Facebook page, the most recent data available at print deadline is from Feb. 7.
Those statistics list 9 active cases with 78 probable cases. 668 cases have been confirmed in the county. Recoveries are on the rise at 723.
Luckily, no new deaths have been recorded, remaining at 14. 6 residents are currently hospitalized.
Jackson County:
During the Tuesday, Feb. 9, meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, a local COVID-19 update was given by Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston.
Aston explained that the health department has been giving COVID-19 vaccine shots since late December 2020.
To date a total of 1,640 shots have been given. Of the 1,640 shots, 1,282 Jackson County residents have been vaccinated.
Of the 1,282 people, 359 people have received both shots, and that number according to Aston should double by the end of the week.
Aston stated that the health department continues to follow the guidance from the state regarding who gets vaccinated. He said the state has been sending anywhere from 100 to 300 doses of the vaccine. The health department has received both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The health department is inviting anyone who wants to be vaccinated, to add their name to their list. Aston explained that emailing is the best way to add your name to the list. The email is health@jchd.us. Be sure to include your name, age, and phone number. If you don’t have email, call 740-286-5094, follow prompts and leave a voicemail with name, age, and phone number. When that certain age group’s turn coming available they will call you.
Aston reminded that the health department can’t return everyone’s messages, phone calls, or give updates regarding vaccines. He asked that people needs to just be patient, and understanding.
He also said that if you got your vaccine at either Kroger, Walgreens, or Holzer, and had your name on the waiting list to let those places, as well as the health department, know you received your first dose, so they can remove you from the other waiting lists.
Aston reminded that everyone needs to keep wearing a mask, following social distancing, and washing hands. He said that now is not the time to become complacent.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Feb. 7, stands at 2,623 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 36 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 163 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are six current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 158 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 39 percent of the 2,623 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Sadly, there have been a total of 49 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.