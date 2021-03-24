Ohio has now surpassed one million cases of COVID-19 with a total of 1,002,822 cases. This number combines the confirmed and probable cases across the state.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 2,883,634 Ohioans, about 24.67 percent, have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 2,883,634 Ohioans, 1,631,464 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Jackson County, 7,352 (22.68 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 7,352 residents in Jackson County, 4,150 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Vinton County, 2,706 (20.68 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 2,706 residents in Vinton County, 1,777 have received both doses of vaccine.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
This past week Jackson County hit a milestone of sorts in the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
Jackson County changed colors on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System map. The county is now orange (level 2) which is a change in color in the right direction. The county was red (level 3), and had been since Nov. 12, 2020.
The map, which launched in late June 2020, is a color-coded system designed to supplement existing statewide orders through a data-driven framework to assess the degree of the virus’ spread.
A level 3 meant that there was a “very high exposure and spread” throughout the community, while a level 2 means there still is exposure and spread.
In addition to changing colors, Jackson County was removed from "high incidence" status as well.
Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston told The Courier that Jackson County changed colors because the county's average case rate per hundred thousand has fallen to below 100 cases per 100,000 people.
"So our rate currently is between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000," said Aston. "Jackson County is still tripping two of the indicators of increased disease activity (we're over 50 cases per 100,000 and we've still had a proportionately high number of cases in congregate settings) which is why we're level orange."
Aston went on to say that the county is still getting new cases reported and investigated every day, but many fewer than his office were getting at the county's peak in December 2020.
"The coronavirus is still in Jackson County and is still infecting residents here, so we should all maintain our vigilance and continue to wear masks and social distance," stated Aston. "Another important way someone can protect themselves and others from coronavirus is to get immunized at one of the health department's clinics that are open to the public on a walk-in basis and are free of charge."
The next clinics are set for Thursday, March 25, from 2-7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All of these PODs (points of dispensing) clinics will be at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson. No appointment needed.
These Moderna vaccine clinics are open to any individual aged 18 and older. Anyone who was in a prior target group or phase can also come to be immunized, as well as anyone who needs a second dose of Moderna vaccine.
"We are not yet able to give Pfizer doses to 16-17 year olds or to those who are awaiting their Pfizer second dose yet until we receive another Pfizer vaccine shipment, so please stay tuned for another announcement in the coming days about Pfizer availability," Aston added.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that currently, there are 11 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of March 21, stands at 2,768 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Sadly, there have been a total of 59 deaths in Jackson County to date.
It also reported 189 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There is one current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 173 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 40 percent of the 2,768 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Vinton County:
According to the Ohio Public Health Advisory Systems map, Vinton County is now considered a Level 1 Public Health Emergency, the lowest level on the map. The county is now one of five counties colored yellow including Meigs, Mercer, Shelby, and Auglaize. All five counties on this list also are no longer considered to have a high incidence of spread of the virus.
The Vinton County Health Department's Facebook page has the most recent update posted as of March 22. The update shows that there has been another death in the county bringing the number to 17, up one from last week.
There have been 700 confirmed cases with 84 probable in the county. Currently, there are 6 active cases. 761 recovered cases have been reported in the county.
Thankfully, there are no hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus reported.
