GALLIPOLIS – Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $1,999,000, a decrease of $862,000 from the same period the prior yea, according to a press release from the bank.  Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $.42 compared to $.60 for the prior year second quarter.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments