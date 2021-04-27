The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 4,601,907 Ohioans, about 39 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,589,820 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 9,994 (30 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 8,350 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,535 (27 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,050 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Vinton County:
The most recent data from the Vinton County Health Department was updated on April 27 according to their website.
The Courier is sad to report that another death from COVID-19 has occurred in the county bringing the total to 19. In better news, there are currently no hospitalizations to be reported.
VCHD says that there are two active cases in Vinton County as of April 27. 798 cases have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed cases sit at 732 with 87 being considered probable meaning that the patient exhibited COVID-19 like symptoms and was in the vicinity of someone diagnosed with the virus.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are 12 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of April 25, stands at 2,906 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. There has been a change in deaths, bringing that total number to 62.
It also reported 197 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
There are four current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 187 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
