COALTON — In 2019, the Jackson County Commissioners had announced that the Village of Coalton received a $750K Neighborhood Revitalization Grant.
That particular grant program provides funding for public facilities improvements such as construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation of infrastructure in targeted areas of distress.
Among the items approved through the program, by the state, to use the grant funds on was the demolition of the old Coalton School Gymnasium. A total of $61,600 was set aside for that project.
The approved projects have to be carried out between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2021.
Recently, H & S Contracting was chosen as the contractor for the demolition of the Coalton Gymnasium Clearance Project. The contractors have already started the demolition of the gym, and most of the structure has been torn down.
The Courier reached out to Coalton President of Council and Coalton Historian Jim Milliken to learn more about the old Coalton School and gymnasium.
The school, according to Milliken, was completed in 1917. He said that he has a “commemorative brick” that says it was torn down in 2002. Milliken wasn’t sure when the school officially closed.
“The gym was not built with the main school,” explained Milliken. “It was added in later years, what year I am not sure.”
Milliken recalled, “As a child, I remember community functions being held there, such as school/town Halloween party, Christmas programs, etc. I do remember once that Flatt and Scruggs performed there when they were sponsored by Martha White Flour.”
Milliken went on to say that in his opinion, the gym should have been torn down when the school was torn down.
“The village administration at that time, thought they would be able to get grants to make it a community center,” said Milliken. “Kim (Milliken) is the fourth or fifth Mayor since the demolition who has tried to find grants to remodel and update the gym, but none were available.”
Future plans for the site, according to Milliken, are to build a ballfield at that location.
