JACKSON — Each May, Ohioans including Jackson County citizens, joins the nation in observing Older Americans Month.
Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong, and Jon Hensler adopted a proclamation that designated the month of May 2020 as Older Americans Month in Jackson County.
“Jackson County includes a growing number of older Americans who make countless contributions to our community every day,” stated Armstrong. “Jackson County is stronger when people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds are included and encouraged to make their mark.”
Armstrong added, “Jackson County recognizes the importance of the physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being of its citizens.”
Normally, Area Agency on Aging District 7 Executive Director Nina Keller is present to accept the proclamation, however, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic she wasn’t able to be present.
Jackson County can support community members by:
- Promoting independence, inclusion, and participation
- Engaging older adults through education, recreation and service
- Connecting people with opportunities to share their time, experience, and talents
This year’s theme for Older Americans Month is “Make Your Mark.” This theme highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities.
The Jackson County Commissioners encourage every resident to recognize older adults and the people who support them as essential member of the community.
