BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A single vehicle crash occurred in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 3.
At approximately 2:04 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash involving a single vehicle on Gomer Davis Road (Township Road 145) near the intersection of Carmel Bathamia Road (Township Road 144).
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) report, a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by a 17 year old male was traveling northeast on Township Road 145. The driver drove off the right side of the roadway. The Honda Civic then struck an embankment, and overturned several times before coming to rest off the left side of the roadway.
The driver sustained minor injuries, and was transported by EMS to Holzer Jackson.
A male passenger, 26-year-old Christopher Horton, of Jackson, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene.
A female passenger, 18-year-old Olivia Nichole Miller, of Jackson, sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown from the scene.
Agencies on scene were the Ohio Investigative Unit, Jackson County EMS, and Bloomfield Fire Department, as well as Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sadly, Horton, according to the OSHP, has since succumbed to his injures while at Grant Hospital in the evening hours of Sept. 3.
The crash is still under investigation.
