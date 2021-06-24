JACKSON — A deadly crash, involving three semi trucks with trailers, left one person dead, and another injured Thursday morning.
At approximately 9:08 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash that occurred on U.S. Route 35 westbound at Caves Road in Jackson County, Ohio.
A passenger in one semi is dead, while the driver of that same semi was injured, and flown by helicopter (Med Flight) to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, a Crete Carrier semi, driven by Samuel A. Kenyon, 61, of Valdese, NC, was traveling west on U.S. Route 35 in the right lane. Kenyon attempted to slow for a vehicle (black jeep) that was slowing to turn right onto Caves Road.
An OVO Transportation semi, driven by Gregory A. Goodman, 56, of Okemos, MI, was traveling west on U.S. Route 35 and struck Kenyon in the left rear portion of the semi-trailer. A passenger, Robert Martinez, 38, of Battle Creek, MI, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
Goodman was transported from the scene by helicopter (Med Flight) to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A Hicks Transportation semi, driven by Jamie E. Hobson, 30, of Pleasant Garden, NC, was traveling west on U.S. Route 35 and struck Goodman in the rear. The passenger Krystal N. Hobson, 35, of Pleasant Garden, NC, and Jamie both refused to be transported to the hospital. They were treated at the scene by Jackson County EMS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jackson County EMS, Ross County EMA, Coalton Vol. Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Jackson County EMA. The Jackson County Dog Warden was also called to the scene to take a dog who was in one of the three semi trucks.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol had previously told The Courier that a fourth vehicle (black jeep) may have been involved.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. G. Heath Ward later told The Courier that after reviewing dashcam footage from one of the three semi trucks, it revealed that the black jeep wasn't involved in the crash. Ward explained that the jeep was following all traffic laws, and reminded motorists to maintain assured clear distance when driving.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
