OAK HILL — One person has died in a crash this morning on Slab Hill Road near Oak Hill.
At approximately 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on Slab Hill Road (TR-327) near State Route 279 in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, a 1999 Ford F250 was traveling north on Slab Hill Road. A 2005 Pontiac G6 was traveling south on Slab Hill Road when it failed to yield half the roadway, striking the Ford F-250.
The report showed that the Pontiac driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier. The driver and passenger of the Ford F-250 sustained no injuries.
The roadway was closed approximately two hours.
Agencies on scene were Madison-Jefferson Fire Department, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Hill Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Jackson County Highway Department.
The Post says that no names will be released at this time due to the crash remaining under investigation
