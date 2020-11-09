BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash, involving a commercial unit, Monday morning that ended up with one person injured and flown by medical helicopter to Columbus.
At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, emergency personnel were dispatched to U.S. Route 35 eastbound, east of Ebb Tomblin Road (County Road 41), in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, Nathan P. Stapleton, 40, of Wellston, was operating a 2009 Freightliner commercial motor vehicle. Stapleton’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 35, east of County Road 41, in the right lane. Also traveling east on U.S. Route 35 was a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze being operated by Raymond A. Colwell, 33, of Bidwell. Colwell’s vehicle was also traveling in the right lane behind Stapleton’s vehicle.
The report showed that Colwell failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck the rear trailer portion of Stapleton’s vehicle as that vehicle was slowing. Both units then came to rest on the roadway blocking the right lane of U.S. Route 35.
Colwell received incapacitating injuries and was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Jackson County E.M.S. He was subsequently flown by medical helicopter to Grant Hospital for additional treatment. Stapleton was not injured as a result of the crash.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Bloomfield Fire Department, the Jackson County E.M.S., Angles Towing, Durhams Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Both lanes of U.S. Route 35 were shut down as a result of the crash for approximately one hour before the left lane was re-opened.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
