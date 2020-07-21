BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were on the scene of a two vehicle crash with injury on Saturday.
At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of US Route 35 and State Route 327 in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a commercial semi-truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer had been westbound on US 35 and had attempted to turn left onto SR 327. The semi, driven by Logan Dilbeck, 30, of Ralston, Oklahoma, drove into the path of an eastbound Ford Explorer driven by Felicia Buis, 25 of Proctor, WV. Also in the Ford Explorer were two juvenile males, ages 2 and 4.
Buis sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. The two juveniles sustained no known injuries, but were transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson for further examination. Dilbeck was not injured.
Assisting at the scene were firefighters with the Bloomfield Township Fire Department and a unit from Jackson County EMS.
The Patrol reported that drugs nor alcohol were believed to have been a factor. Buis and the lives of her two sons, according to the Patrol, were likely saved by the use of a seat belt and proper child restraints. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always buckle up.
Dilbeck was cited for failure to yield when turning left.
