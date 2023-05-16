JACKSON – The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash on State Route 93 that fled the scene and then crashed again a mile east of the first crash scene. Both crashes occurred on State Route 93 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Milton Township, Jackson County.
Carter Leach, 16, of Jackson was operating a 2002 Toyota Tundra pick-up, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Leach was traveling eastbound on SR 93 near milepost 24 when he drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a cable box and a utility pole.
Leach continued eastbound re-entering State Route 93 before he drove left of center near milepost 25 and side-swiped a 2011 Ford F-350 pick-up that was traveling westbound on State Route 93. The Ford pick-up was operated by Jack Stewart, 61, of Wellston. Stewart was not injured.
Leach then traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a mailbox and a traffic sign, according to the OSHP.
Leach sustained minor injuries as a result of the second crash. He was cited for driving left of center and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
The Jackson Post was assisted on the scene by the Wellston Police Department, Jackson County EMS, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive distracted.
