JACKSON — The Jackson County Sheriff has announced the results of the Operation CARE Life Saver Week.
The initiative started on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
Partnering law enforcement agencies across Ohio removed 234 impaired drivers during the campaign, with over 10,000 enforcement stops overall. The Jackson County Sheriff partnered with 52 other Ohio law enforcement agencies for the initiative.
“Driving safely is a shared responsibility between all motorists,” said Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier. “Focusing on safe driving habits such as wearing a seatbelt and driving sober ensures everyone gets home safe.”
Tragically, Ohio saw an 11% increase in traffic fatalities last year. The CARE campaign is used to help law enforcement educate drivers on the dangers of driving impaired, without a seatbelt and distracted.
CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) is a section within the International Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.
