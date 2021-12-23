JACKSON COUNTY — A quickly planned and organized relief supply drive by Jackson County citizens to help residents in a neighboring state following an outbreak of tornadoes ended up being a successful venture.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, several towns in western Kentucky were severely damaged by tornadoes that hit that area. Many families lost everything, with thousands of homes destroyed, and the death toll reaching 77 or 78 thus far.
Members of the Jackson County community planned to deliver one tractor-trailer full of supplies to the Mayfield, KY area on Sunday, Dec. 19. The group (Operation: Kentucky Kare) asked for the community’s help in filling the trailer through donations.
Donations were collected from Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 18. By the time the drive ended, the community managed to fill the single tractor-trailer and had such a response that they filled 3/4 of another tractor-trailer.
In addition to the donations from the community, the drive also received eight pallets of food from the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan. The pallets were collected and delivered to Jackson by Angles Garage and Wrecker Service.
The drive was organized by Jackson Fire Chief David Channell and Kim Channell. Bob Foster was kind enough to donate the use of the first tractor-trailer, while the second tractor-trailer was offered by Aaron Fannin. The tractor-trailers were transported down by drivers Derrick Dunnavant, and Jody Gray. Several others (unnamed) helped with the drive as well.
