Photo courtesy of Jackson County EMA

JACKSON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is now looking for a black jeep following a deadly crash involving three semis on U.S. Route 35 this morning.

At approximately 9:08 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash that occurred on U.S. Route 35 westbound at Caves Road.

A passenger in one semi is dead, while the driver of that same semi was injured, and flown by helicopter (Med Flight) to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a total of three semis crashed in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 35. A fourth vehicle (black jeep) may have been involved.

U.S. Route 35 eastbound is open to one lane, while the westbound lanes remain closed. Seek an alternative route. 

If anyone has any information regarding the jeep, or saw the crash call the OSHP Post at 740-286-4141.

