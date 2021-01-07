Here are our top picks for other headlines from Jackson County in 2020.

January

  • “Mutilated dog discovered in Jackson County”
  • “Jackson Mayor, City Council sworn in”
  • “Wellston mayor, auditor sworn in”
  • “Remember

ing a fallen office

  • r 40 years later”
  • “Jackson County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary”
  • “Mayors Heath, Leonard, Pelle
  • tier honored”
  • “Oak Hill Mayor takes oath”

February

  • “Ohio First Lady discusses free books for children”
  • “Arthur receives his own Gold Chain Award”
  • “Hughes named Oak Hill President of Council”
  • “Jackson City Schools closed rest of the week due to flu”
  • “Oak Hill man sentenced to life in prison for raping children”
  • “WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday”
  • “Child perishes in fire, another juvenile seriously injured”
  • “Jackson Food Pantry moves to new location”

March:

  • “Dr. Marci Shepard hired as Oak Hill Superintendent”
  • “Amy Duggan Memorial Classic fundraiser raises $10K”
  • “Oak Hill dog being hailed hero”
  • “Speyside celebrates ‘millionth barrel’ milestone”
  • “Jackson County Health Department updates public about COVID-19”
  • “Area districts announce plans amid statewide closure of schools”
  • “Two ‘potential’ cases of COVID-19 being investigated in Jackson County”
  • “No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County”
  • “Holzer Health System screening for CO
  • VID-19”
  • “Jackson County tak
  • es preventative measures”
  • “Lo

cal municipalities take precautionary ac

  • tions”
  • “COVID-19 spreads, no confirmed cases in Jackson County”
  • “Schools announce food distribution plans amid statewide closures”
  • “COVID-19: Customers rush to grocery stores, shelves emptied”
  • “Third ‘potential’ case of COVID-19 tests negative”
  • “Seven people injured in Route 32 crash, two ejected”
  • “Local municipalities ‘ramp-up’ safety measures, playgrounds closed”
  • “Commissioners adopt ‘declaration of emergency’ resolution”
  • “Ohio senior centers close”

April

  • “2020 Primary Election procedure announced”
  • “Cooper apprehended, w
  • anted for alleged shooting in Wellston”
  • “Bellisio Foods donates over 4K cases of food to community”
  • “Local proms, graduations postponed in Jackson County?”
  • “Oak Hill Festival of Flags canceled?”
  • “Churches make jump to online, many offer live videos”
  • “Jackson discontinues ‘curbside’ recycling for now”
  • “Local proms canceled, graduation options in works”

May

  • “Jackson County Election Night mishap explained”
  • “Friends of Lake Alma makes changes, cancels s
  • ummer events”
  • “Free Ohio Now plans rallies, Jackson County included”
  • “Mayor Evans keeps campaign promise, JFD receives donation”
  • “Fireworks display in Jackson canceled for 2020”
  • “Fire wreaks havoc on Jackson house apartment”
  • “Jackson County Fair cancels midway, grandstand activities”
  • “Second ‘human’ error discovered during official canvass”
  • “Rosa McClasky celebra
  • tes 100th Birthday”

June:

“Jackso

  • n’s Hillcrest Pool to remain closed”
  • “Oak Hill’s Margaret Ann Pool and Park opens”
  • “Jackson Chamber cancels remaining events for 2020”
  • “Wellston’s fireworks display a go!”
  • “Election board consolidates, reduces polling locations”
  • “Oak Hill to have fireworks, parade”
  • “Jackson County Fair plans finalized”

July:

  • “Nine arrested, charged federally for human trafficking operation”
  • “Wellston garbage customers to receive trash cans”
  • “Dakota’s Roadhouse closed, Employee h
  • as COVID-19”
  • “2020 Foothills Art Festiva
  • l canceled”
  • “Jackson’s Christmas decorations in limbo”

“Mayor Ev

  • ans says ‘safety’ issues resolved”
  • “Storm drains, sidewalks, curbs being repaired”
  • “Jackson County Fair continues, Fannin crowned queen”
  • “Baker named the ultimate fair showman”
  • “27th annual Pig Iron Day set for Saturday”
  • “Coalton Vol. Firemen, Inc. cancel fish fry”
  • “Jackson County Fair completes 165th year during health crisis”

August:

  • “Small fire reported at General Mills”
  • “Jackson County Banking Center opens after construction”
  • “Pig Iron Day celebrates 27th anniversary”
  • “COVID-19: Governor tests negative, after false positive”
  • “Edwards resigns from Jackson City Council”
  • “The Store reopens after COVID-19 scare”
  • “Wellston implements new four-way stop”
  • “Search for wanted man ends in an arrest in Jackson”
  • “Old Coalton School gymnasium demolition underway”
  • “Martin sentenced to five years in jail”
  • “Fulks to fill Jackson City Council vacancy”
  • “Township trustees question polling location consolidation”
  • “WCS will remain hybrid through Sept. 18”

September:

  • “GNC of Jackson now closed”
  • “North end paving project underway in Jackson”
  • “King appointed as new Wellston Serv
  • ice Director”
  • “Smart Style Salon owner visits Jackson”
  • “A tasty
  • tradition continues during pandemic”
  • “Jackson
  • City Library receives $25K in COVID-19 safety funding”

October:

  • “Sheriff Frazier adds motorcycle to fleet”
  • “Over 2,000 garbage cans coming to Wellston”
  • “’Carl Hog-ricksen’ named Farm Bureau’s Top Hog”
  • “’Trick-or-Treat’ times set, JCHD relays guidance”
  • “Utley indicted on five counts after man-hunt”
  • “PPE manufacturing facility coming to Jack
  • son”

November:

  • “Skaggs wins Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge race”
  • “COVID
  • -19: Jackson County turns ‘red’ on map”
  • “Wellston High School returns to virtual learning”
  • “Pursuit, standoff ends in arre

s

  • t”
  • “Utley sentenced to four years
  • in prison”
  • “Wellston’s Bundy Elementary moved to remote learning”
  • “Wellston’s Christmas par
  • ade slated for Dec. 5”
  • “Oak Hill’s ‘C
  • hristmas in the Village’ upcoming”

December:

“Jackson C

  • ounty BMV closed due to COVID-19”
  • “Local resi

de

  • nts added to ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club”
  • “Lengthy pursuit ends with crash, arrest”
  • “Rem
  • embering the reason for the season”
  • “Walters resigns, Brown
  • appointed acting recorder”
  • “A worthy Christmas ministry prevails”
  • “A helping hand at Christmas time”
  • “Pelletier resigns from Wellston City Council”
  • “A White Christmas for 2020”
  • “Feeding the less fortunate”
  • “Jackson County Commissioners look toward 2021”

jshaver

@vintonjacksoncourier.com

