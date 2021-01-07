Here are our top picks for other headlines from Jackson County in 2020.
January
- “Mutilated dog discovered in Jackson County”
- “Jackson Mayor, City Council sworn in”
- “Wellston mayor, auditor sworn in”
- “Remember
ing a fallen office
- r 40 years later”
- “Jackson County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary”
- “Mayors Heath, Leonard, Pelle
- tier honored”
- “Oak Hill Mayor takes oath”
February
- “Ohio First Lady discusses free books for children”
- “Arthur receives his own Gold Chain Award”
- “Hughes named Oak Hill President of Council”
- “Jackson City Schools closed rest of the week due to flu”
- “Oak Hill man sentenced to life in prison for raping children”
- “WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday”
- “Child perishes in fire, another juvenile seriously injured”
- “Jackson Food Pantry moves to new location”
March:
- “Dr. Marci Shepard hired as Oak Hill Superintendent”
- “Amy Duggan Memorial Classic fundraiser raises $10K”
- “Oak Hill dog being hailed hero”
- “Speyside celebrates ‘millionth barrel’ milestone”
- “Jackson County Health Department updates public about COVID-19”
- “Area districts announce plans amid statewide closure of schools”
- “Two ‘potential’ cases of COVID-19 being investigated in Jackson County”
- “No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County”
- “Holzer Health System screening for CO
- VID-19”
- “Jackson County tak
- es preventative measures”
- “Lo
cal municipalities take precautionary ac
- tions”
- “COVID-19 spreads, no confirmed cases in Jackson County”
- “Schools announce food distribution plans amid statewide closures”
- “COVID-19: Customers rush to grocery stores, shelves emptied”
- “Third ‘potential’ case of COVID-19 tests negative”
- “Seven people injured in Route 32 crash, two ejected”
- “Local municipalities ‘ramp-up’ safety measures, playgrounds closed”
- “Commissioners adopt ‘declaration of emergency’ resolution”
- “Ohio senior centers close”
April
- “2020 Primary Election procedure announced”
- “Cooper apprehended, w
- anted for alleged shooting in Wellston”
- “Bellisio Foods donates over 4K cases of food to community”
- “Local proms, graduations postponed in Jackson County?”
- “Oak Hill Festival of Flags canceled?”
- “Churches make jump to online, many offer live videos”
- “Jackson discontinues ‘curbside’ recycling for now”
- “Local proms canceled, graduation options in works”
May
- “Jackson County Election Night mishap explained”
- “Friends of Lake Alma makes changes, cancels s
- ummer events”
- “Free Ohio Now plans rallies, Jackson County included”
- “Mayor Evans keeps campaign promise, JFD receives donation”
- “Fireworks display in Jackson canceled for 2020”
- “Fire wreaks havoc on Jackson house apartment”
- “Jackson County Fair cancels midway, grandstand activities”
- “Second ‘human’ error discovered during official canvass”
- “Rosa McClasky celebra
- tes 100th Birthday”
June:
“Jackso
- n’s Hillcrest Pool to remain closed”
- “Oak Hill’s Margaret Ann Pool and Park opens”
- “Jackson Chamber cancels remaining events for 2020”
- “Wellston’s fireworks display a go!”
- “Election board consolidates, reduces polling locations”
- “Oak Hill to have fireworks, parade”
- “Jackson County Fair plans finalized”
July:
- “Nine arrested, charged federally for human trafficking operation”
- “Wellston garbage customers to receive trash cans”
- “Dakota’s Roadhouse closed, Employee h
- as COVID-19”
- “2020 Foothills Art Festiva
- l canceled”
- “Jackson’s Christmas decorations in limbo”
“Mayor Ev
- ans says ‘safety’ issues resolved”
- “Storm drains, sidewalks, curbs being repaired”
- “Jackson County Fair continues, Fannin crowned queen”
- “Baker named the ultimate fair showman”
- “27th annual Pig Iron Day set for Saturday”
- “Coalton Vol. Firemen, Inc. cancel fish fry”
- “Jackson County Fair completes 165th year during health crisis”
August:
- “Small fire reported at General Mills”
- “Jackson County Banking Center opens after construction”
- “Pig Iron Day celebrates 27th anniversary”
- “COVID-19: Governor tests negative, after false positive”
- “Edwards resigns from Jackson City Council”
- “The Store reopens after COVID-19 scare”
- “Wellston implements new four-way stop”
- “Search for wanted man ends in an arrest in Jackson”
- “Old Coalton School gymnasium demolition underway”
- “Martin sentenced to five years in jail”
- “Fulks to fill Jackson City Council vacancy”
- “Township trustees question polling location consolidation”
- “WCS will remain hybrid through Sept. 18”
September:
- “GNC of Jackson now closed”
- “North end paving project underway in Jackson”
- “King appointed as new Wellston Serv
- ice Director”
- “Smart Style Salon owner visits Jackson”
- “A tasty
- tradition continues during pandemic”
- “Jackson
- City Library receives $25K in COVID-19 safety funding”
October:
- “Sheriff Frazier adds motorcycle to fleet”
- “Over 2,000 garbage cans coming to Wellston”
- “’Carl Hog-ricksen’ named Farm Bureau’s Top Hog”
- “’Trick-or-Treat’ times set, JCHD relays guidance”
- “Utley indicted on five counts after man-hunt”
- “PPE manufacturing facility coming to Jack
- son”
November:
- “Skaggs wins Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge race”
- “COVID
- -19: Jackson County turns ‘red’ on map”
- “Wellston High School returns to virtual learning”
- “Pursuit, standoff ends in arre
s
- t”
- “Utley sentenced to four years
- in prison”
- “Wellston’s Bundy Elementary moved to remote learning”
- “Wellston’s Christmas par
- ade slated for Dec. 5”
- “Oak Hill’s ‘C
- hristmas in the Village’ upcoming”
December:
“Jackson C
- ounty BMV closed due to COVID-19”
- “Local resi
de
- nts added to ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club”
- “Lengthy pursuit ends with crash, arrest”
- “Rem
- embering the reason for the season”
- “Walters resigns, Brown
- appointed acting recorder”
- “A worthy Christmas ministry prevails”
- “A helping hand at Christmas time”
- “Pelletier resigns from Wellston City Council”
- “A White Christmas for 2020”
- “Feeding the less fortunate”
- “Jackson County Commissioners look toward 2021”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.