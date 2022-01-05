Here are our top picks for notable top headlines from Jackson County in 2021.
January:
“JCEDP purchases former Kroger of Wellston location”
“Ohio South Central Railroad receives $367K grant”
“Hospitalization numbers could be key to ending curfew”
“Commissioners support Ohio Township Day”
“Local schools set to begin receiving vaccines”
February:
“Ohio surpasses 800,000 cases”
“Burkes Outlet of Jackson now open”
“Local sonic booms ‘intensity’ explained”
“Flooding hits Jackson, Vinton Counties in February”
“Jackson County receives $35K in additional CARES ACT funding”
March:
“Board on Aging seeks funding for new senior citizen center”
“COVID-19 vaccination numbers keep climbing in Ohio”
“JFD awarded grant to improve MARCS radios”
“Ohio surpasses one million total cases”
“COVID-19 style Easter events scheduled”
“Jackson County Board of Elections relocating after Primary”
April:
“Semi jack knifes, wraps around a light pole”
“Wellston Service Director stepping down on April 5”
“Brown crowned Jackson Apple Festival Queen”
“Brenner named new Wellston Service Director”
“Grain trailer tips over, spills feed”
“Raise awareness for child abuse prevention by wearing BLUE”
“Alleged drive-by shooting reported in Jackson County”
“Police search for driver in alleged pedestrian hit and skip”
May:
“National Day of Prayer set for Thursday”
“Promgoers mask up for dance”
“Vinton County goes back yellow, Jackson remains orange”
“Voters say ‘no’ to senior citizens center levy”
“Spangler secures GOP nod for Wellston City Council”
“Bomb threat caused Oak Hill Middle/High School to lockdown”
“Offensive poem causes social media frenzy”
“Pfizer vaccine approved for children ages 12 to 15”
“Hug Your Heart Day happened, but late”
“Jackson County goes back yellow, Vinton Co turns orange”
“Oak Hill Festival of Flags scheduled for this weekend”
“Oak Hill seniors graduated in Davis Stadium”
“Oak Hill Festival of Flags celebrated 28th year”
“Mrs. Callahan says ‘goodbye’ after 20 years”
“ODH discontinues Ohio Public Health Advisory Systems Map”
“Ironmen, women graduate in the rain”
“Rocket Dairy Corner under new ownership”
“Wellston High School seniors celebrate their graduation”
June:
“WHS Art Club painting mural downtown”
“Polcyn receives Dr. William P. Hoffman Scholarship”
“Jackson County Board of Elections closing to move”
“Ohio Lt. Governor spotlights local workforce development program”
“Jackson’s fireworks display set for July 3”
“Wellston’s fireworks, live music, food set for July 3”
“Oak Hill 4th of July Celebration this weekend”
July:
“Meridian property officially cleaned”
“Attorney Moore’s trial delayed until October”
“State provides ‘full funding’ for indigent defense”
“Jackson County Fair returns with full schedule”
“Flag poles dedicated in honor of Barber”
“Jackson County Fair continues”
“Coalton receives $500K to improve sewer collection”
“166th Jackson County Fair concludes”
“Mastin named the ultimate fair showman”
“28th annual Pig Iron Day set August 7”
“Spectrum expanding fiber internet in Jackson County”
“Happenings Bistro opens in Wellston”
August:
“Pig Iron Day sees large turnout”
“Jackson loses a good councilman”
“Back-To-School: Masks — required or optional?”
“Jackson loses longtime deputy auditor”
September:
“Wellston OHillCo Festival set for Sept. 7-11”
“Wellston City Schools moves to mandatory facial coverings, closing one day to clean”
“Mandatory facial coverings now required in WCS”
“Jackson Apple Festival to celebrate 80th year”
“Fight For Life suicide awareness event upcoming”
“Jackson Apple Festival names former mayor grand marshal”
“Wellston OHillCo Festival honors Mr. Newman”
“Coalton Vol. Firemen, Inc. postpones fish fry”
“Wilbur crowned 2022 Wellston OHillCo Festival Queen”
“Wellston OHillCo Festival returned after hiatus”
“Edwards death remains under investigation”
“Thompson family opens storefront in Jackson”
“Suicide prevention awareness event sees success”
“Jackson Apple Festival celebrated eight decades”
“Davis is a ‘second generation’ Apple Festival President”
“Jackson County Dog Pound receives ‘Gotcha Day’ donation”
October:
“Jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins returning to Oak Hill”
“City of Jackson earns Ohio State Auditor Award”
“Foothills Art Festival returns with a new location”
“Festival of Trees undergoing ownership, name changes”
“Foothills Art Festival returned, featured 257 pieces”
“Several honored during Jackson Chamber Banquet”
“Pelletier awarded National Eagle Scouts Outstanding Eagle Award”
“Teenager reported missing in Wellston”
“Superintendent Boch says goodbye”
November:
“Gill, Rader, Jackson win school board seats”
“Harless re-elected, Kight wins seat”
“All levies, local options passing”
“Colby, Foster retains seats, Ondera rejoins”
“COVID-19 vaccinations now approved for five to eleven year olds”
“McArthur woman involved in hit-skip, suspect leaves behind evidence”
“Missing teenager found safe in Jackson County”
“Calling all candy lovers! Seasonal candy store opens”
“Rowdy’s Smokehouse offering free Thanksgiving meals”
“Hot Head Mexican Grill and Cantina now open in Jackson”
“Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visits Jackson”
December:
“Christmas in the Village in Oak Hill scheduled for Dec. 4”
“Jackson Holiday Light Up 2021 coming Dec. 4”
“Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets set for Dec. 4”
“Festival of Lights raises 20K”
“Area residents collecting supplies for KY families”
“Wellston school bus crashes with students on board”
“Operation: Kentucky Kare tornado relief deemed successful despite short notice”
“Wellston school bus driver cited following investigation into Dec. 15 crash”
“Jackson County Probate Court has moved”
“Local veteran groups provide free meals to Jackson County families”
“Appalachian Dirt Riders Club donates $3K to local toy drives”
“Kelli Lambert Memorial Park selected for $75,000 grant to replace playground equipment”
“Jackson County’s general fund budget more generous for 2022”
“JCCF awards grants to four local projects”
