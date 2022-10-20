GALLIPOLIS – Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared on Tuesday a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Nov. 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022. OVBC once again continues the tradition of maintaining a consistent, regular quarterly dividend.

