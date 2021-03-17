The Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released information concerning a $5,692 overpayment to former Village of Hamden employee Kenny Sheets. The findings date back to the 2018-2019 financial audit of the village and stem from the cashing out of unused sick and vacation time.
Per village policy, certain requirements are necessary at the time an employee leaves for them to be eligible to cash out unused vacation and sick leave. In order to receive sick leave payouts, an employee must have been employed for ten years and either have disability or retirement under OPERS. Furthermore, for the length of time that Sheets was employed, his number of vacation hours was capped at 240.
At the time he departed, Sheets had 677.85 hours of unused vacation leave accumulated. His payout totaled at $8,812 in the gross amount with a net amount of $6,721.
After calculations were done, the overpayment was discovered and notice of such was sent to the statutory legal counsel of Hamden for the use of collecting the necessary funds.
Reimbursement responsibility to the Village’s Water Operating Funds falls on Sheets but former Fiscal Officer Vicki Patton, former Mayor Michael Woodruff, and their bonding companies Ohio Plan Risk are considered liable as they signed off on the overpayment at the time.
The Courier reached out to Mayor Terry Wiseman’s office for comment on the issue. At print deadline, the current administration had not reached back to The Courier with comment.
