Ohio’s General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Here is a list of just the candidates to appear on the different ballots in Jackson County.
Village of Coalton:
Coalton Village Council — James Milliken (write-in)
City of Jackson:
Jackson President of Council — Daniel Fulks
Jackson Treasurer — John Evans
Jackson Council At-Large — Barbie Britton-McCathren, Marva Colby, Daniel Coll, David Cribben (write-in), Paul Foster, Jonathan Ondera, and Ronald Queen (write-in)
Jackson City Council Ward 1 — Ryan Peters
Jackson City Council Ward 2 — Harold E. Newkirk
Jackson City Council Ward 3 — Deborah Biggs
Jackson City Council Ward 4 — Robert Bopp (write-in)
Jackson City School District:
Jackson City School Board Members — Kimberly Harless, Robert Kight, Maureen Poetker, and Alyce Smith
Village of Oak Hill:
Oak Hill Village Council — Jody Fulk, Jennifer Hughes, Terry McCain, and Brian Trotter
Oak Hill Union Local School District:
Oak Hill School Board Member — Joseph Elcess, Michael French, and Paula Stewart
City of Wellston:
Wellston President of Council — Paul McWilliams
Wellston Treasurer — Peggy Barber
Wellston Council At-Large — Roaby Browning, Frederick Duby, and Teresa Ponn LeMaster
Wellston City Council Ward 1 — Angela Spangler
Wellston City Council Ward 2 — Wayne Cosper (withdrew)
Wellston City Council Ward 3 — Rick Hudson
Wellston City Council Ward 4 — Anthony Brenner
Wellston City School District:
Wellston City School Board Member — Terry Gill, John Jackson (write-in), Jennifer Ousley-Pittman, Roger Rader, and Nathan Molihan (write-in, withdrew)
Bloomfield Township:
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Curtis Arthur, John Campbell, Richard Erwin, Bryan Leach, Basel Ware, Edgar Conger, Timothy Jones, Jerry Logan, and Danny Neal
Coal Township:
Coal Township Trustee — Walter Davis, Kristopher Smith
Franklin Township:
Franklin Township Trustee — Aaron Fannin, Scott Fraley, Brian Moore, Todd Riegel, and Todd Smith
Hamilton Township:
Hamilton Township Trustee — Dale Cox, and Delmar Reed
Jackson Township:
Jackson Township Trustee — James Croston, Fredric Powell, and Vernon Speakman
Jefferson Township:
Jefferson Township Trustee — Brett Shipman, and Dwight Woods
Liberty Township:
Liberty Township Trustee — Kevin Meredith, and Bill Rafferty
Lick Township:
Lick Township Trustee — Shawn Sexton, and Steve Willis
Madison Township:
Madison Township Trustee — Owen Evans, Gregory Farrar, Greg Potter, and Corey Ruby
Milton Township:
Milton Township Trustee — Charles Davis, James Hollingshead, and Phillip Thompson
Scioto Township:
Scioto Township Trustee — Bryan Durham, Aaron LeMaster, James Leonard, and Terry Trisch
Washington Township:
Washington Township Trustee — Davey Adkins, Jeff Bates, and Kenny Jones
