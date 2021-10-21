Ohio’s General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here is a list of just the candidates to appear on the different ballots in Jackson County.

Village of Coalton:

Coalton Village Council — James Milliken (write-in)

City of Jackson:

Jackson President of Council — Daniel Fulks

Jackson Treasurer — John Evans

Jackson Council At-Large — Barbie Britton-McCathren, Marva Colby, Daniel Coll, David Cribben (write-in), Paul Foster, Jonathan Ondera, and Ronald Queen (write-in)

Jackson City Council Ward 1 — Ryan Peters

Jackson City Council Ward 2 — Harold E. Newkirk

Jackson City Council Ward 3 — Deborah Biggs

Jackson City Council Ward 4 — Robert Bopp (write-in)

Jackson City School District:

Jackson City School Board Members — Kimberly Harless, Robert Kight, Maureen Poetker, and Alyce Smith

Village of Oak Hill:

Oak Hill Village Council — Jody Fulk, Jennifer Hughes, Terry McCain, and Brian Trotter

Oak Hill Union Local School District:

Oak Hill School Board Member — Joseph Elcess, Michael French, and Paula Stewart

City of Wellston:

Wellston President of Council — Paul McWilliams

Wellston Treasurer — Peggy Barber

Wellston Council At-Large — Roaby Browning, Frederick Duby, and Teresa Ponn LeMaster

Wellston City Council Ward 1 — Angela Spangler

Wellston City Council Ward 2 — Wayne Cosper (withdrew)

Wellston City Council Ward 3 — Rick Hudson

Wellston City Council Ward 4 — Anthony Brenner

Wellston City School District:

Wellston City School Board Member — Terry Gill, John Jackson (write-in), Jennifer Ousley-Pittman, Roger Rader, and Nathan Molihan (write-in, withdrew)

Bloomfield Township:

Bloomfield Township Trustee — Curtis Arthur, John Campbell, Richard Erwin, Bryan Leach, Basel Ware, Edgar Conger, Timothy Jones, Jerry Logan, and Danny Neal

Coal Township:

Coal Township Trustee — Walter Davis, Kristopher Smith

Franklin Township:

Franklin Township Trustee — Aaron Fannin, Scott Fraley, Brian Moore, Todd Riegel, and Todd Smith

Hamilton Township:

Hamilton Township Trustee — Dale Cox, and Delmar Reed

Jackson Township:

Jackson Township Trustee — James Croston, Fredric Powell, and Vernon Speakman

Jefferson Township:

Jefferson Township Trustee — Brett Shipman, and Dwight Woods

Liberty Township:

Liberty Township Trustee — Kevin Meredith, and Bill Rafferty

Lick Township:

Lick Township Trustee — Shawn Sexton, and Steve Willis

Madison Township:

Madison Township Trustee — Owen Evans, Gregory Farrar, Greg Potter, and Corey Ruby

Milton Township:

Milton Township Trustee — Charles Davis, James Hollingshead, and Phillip Thompson

Scioto Township:

Scioto Township Trustee — Bryan Durham, Aaron LeMaster, James Leonard, and Terry Trisch

Washington Township:

Washington Township Trustee — Davey Adkins, Jeff Bates, and Kenny Jones

