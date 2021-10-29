Voters in the City of Jackson, Hamilton Township, Village of Oak Hill, Scioto Township, and Washington Township will soon vote on levies.
Below is a summary of what funds from each levy would go toward if passed.
City of Jackson:
A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the City of Jackson for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Hamilton Township:
A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire protection at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Village of Oak Hill:
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Oak Hill for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Oak Hill for the purpose of operating and maintaining the village cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Scioto Township:
A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Scioto Township for the purpose of operating and maintaining cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023
Washington Township:
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Washington Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
