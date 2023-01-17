OVRDC Public Meetings Scheduled For Vinton and Jackson Counties

MCARTHUR – The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will conduct the Vinton County First Round Caucus Meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Commissioner’s Office in the Vinton County Courthouse, located at 100 East Main Street, in McArthur.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments