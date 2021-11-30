JACKSON — A student from Jackson County has won a $10,000 scholarship through the Ohio Vax-2-School drawing.
The lucky winner, Colsen Oyer, 14, of Jackson, was one of thirty names drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
When Colsen found out about winning a scholarship, his response was “I can’t believe it! Thank you, Lord!”
Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships.
Tuesday was only the second day of drawings. The drawings began on Monday, Nov. 29, with 30 daily $10,000 scholarships being announced through Dec. 3. The grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3, at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
Oyer is in the 9th grade and is homeschooled. He plans to attend college but is "undecided" on his major. He has a passion for the outdoors and is interested in becoming a state wildlife officer. His parents are Justin and Amy Oyer.
The Courier asked Colsen why he decided to get vaccinated, and he explained that he got vaccinated “to help keep his family safe while he played football."
The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
Colsen's parents (Justin and Amy) were very excited for their son and were thankful for this blessing.
Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The final entry deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, for the grand prize drawings.
