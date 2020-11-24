The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to a possible burglary in progress at a residence on State Route 324 on Nov. 20 around 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, Deputies Nick Appleman and Danny Carroll encountered the owner of the home who had blocked the driveway with their vehicle, keeping the alleged burglars from escaping in their own.
Flashlights were seen through the windows of the property and two people soon reportedly fled the scene, but were captured a short time later. Those apprehended were Randy T. Barney, 58, of Wilkesville, and Kara D. Ross, 37, of McArthur.
A firearm was allegedly found on Barney’s person tucked away in his boot upon inspection. The firearm was reportedly traced back to an earlier burglary on the same road that day. Other stolen firearms from that burglary were reportedly recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.
Both suspects were arrested on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest. Barney had three outstanding warrants in the county and was also charged with possession of criminal tools and possession of a firearm under disability.
The suspects were taken to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and a bond hearing was scheduled for them on Tuesday ,Nov. 24.
On the Vinton County Sheriff Facebook page, special thanks was given to the homeowner for their assistance.
