JACKSON — A tribute band that has been delighting audiences throughout the United States and Canada for over two decades will continue to do so at the Jackson Apple Festival.
The Parrots of the Caribbean, a.k.a. POTC Band, is the high-energy, original trop-rock stage show that features a “Salute to Jimmy Buffett.” The band will perform on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. on the Bellisio Foods Stage.
Quality musicianship from seasoned professionals, performing their own original hits, a blend of Zydeco, rock, and country, plus Jimmy Buffett’s biggest songs have earned the band the acclaim as the “No. 1 Jimmy Buffett Tribute Act in the Country.”
In April 2012, the band was honored to perform for U.S. Troops in Okinawa, Japan. While there, the band was told by the troops, that not only did they “Love the Parrots of the Caribbean” but the band was the “Best Tribute Act they had ever had.”
