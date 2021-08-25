JACKSON — The City of Jackson is asking electric customers to “voluntarily” reduce energy consumption this week.
Jackson Safety and Service Director David Swackhammer announced on Monday, Aug. 23, during his report at Jackson City Council that temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days and asked that electric customers try to conserve power.
“Loads on Wednesday (Aug. 25) are expected to be well past the year-to-date peak,” explained Swackhammer. “Because of this and how late it is in the peak shaving season, there is a very high likelihood that Wednesday afternoon will be the 1 CP for the year (which sets your transmission bill for all of 2022).”
Swackhammer added, “Because of this and the high transmission prices, the city is recommending taking all available actions to reduce load during Wednesday afternoon we are asking for residents to voluntarily curtail loads.”
Customers are requested to voluntarily lower electricity usage during the peak period from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. While not a required action, this would help to reduce your 2022 electric costs.
“There is plenty of power available, and the grid is in good shape, but if we can conserve during these peak hours, the city can save on transmission and capacity costs next year,” explained Swackhammer. “Lowering the peak demand will help keep the city’s electricity rates as low as possible.”
Swackhammer stated, “Customers can take simple conservation steps such as: shutting off lights when not needed; unplugging small appliances and electric chargers (especially those with small lights); raising the air conditioner thermostat a degree or two; closing curtains, drapes and blinds; doing laundry and other household chores requiring electricity during hours other than 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.; and turning off televisions, computers, and other electronic devices when not being used.”
Swackhammer went on to explain that as a municipal electric system owned by its citizens and customers, it is contingent upon those same citizens and customers to keep the electric rates for themselves and all other customers of city as low as possible.
“Our citizens and customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their system and their rates by conserving energy during the periods stated for the upcoming days,” Swackhammer concluded.
