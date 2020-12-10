OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Police Department (OHPD) was dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident over the weekend.
The accident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 6, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on South Front Street at Davis Avenue.
The incident report showed that a Chevy minivan, being driven by Gary Oiler, 72, of Oak Hill, struck Kevin Kessler, 58, of Oak Hill, as Kessler attempted to cross South Front Street from Davis Avenue.
The driver told law enforcement that he did not see the man (Kessler) before he hit him because he was wearing dark clothing and the darkness due to the time of day.
Due to his injuries, Kessler was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. As of Monday, Dec. 7, Kessler was reported to be in stable condition. Neither Oiler, or his passenger reported any injuries.
OHPD was assisted at the scene by Jackson County EMS and the Madison-Jefferson Fire Department.
No charges are expected to be filed as a result of the incident says OHPD.
