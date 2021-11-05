WELLSTON — In October, Wellston Fire Chief Ryan Pelletier was officially awarded his National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout medal.
Pelletier (2020 recipient) is only the third person in Jackson County to receive this prestigious award. The other two recipients are distinguished Eagle Scouts Paul Haller (2016 recipient), and Tim Forshey (2019 recipient).
He (Pelletier) earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of the Boy Scouts of America 25 years ago in 1996.
The award was established during the Boy Scout of American’s 100th anniversary in 2010 with the first recipient receiving the award a year later.
The award was created to recognize notable Eagle Scouts who had either performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level or who was known nationally, but had not yet met the 25-year tenure as an Eagle for the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award.
Often, worthy candidates for the award have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs at great sacrifice to themselves and their families.
The award had gained prominent standing among scouting recognitions. Previous recipients include famous authors, explorers, television personalities, military flag officers, scientists, government officials and prominent businessmen.
The selection of recipients is made by the local council committee, scout executive and council president. Each recipient’s actions and accomplishments have elevated the stature of Eagle Scouts in the public eye. Therefore, not all nominations are acted upon and a substantial percentage of nominations are declined.
Ryan Thompson, assistant director of field services with the Boy Scouts of America Simon Kenton Council, along with two others came down from Columbus to present the award to Pelletier. He (Pelletier) received the medal during a Wellston Rotary Club meeting on Oct. 6.
“The trail of the Eagle Scout is never over, but from time to time we do pause on the trail for a very special tribute,” stated Thompson. “I am privileged today to be presenting the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award.”
Thompson added, “This prestigious hour is given to an Eagle Scout who has uncommonly demonstrated his commitment to making the community a better place to live and to achieving career and life success. It is rarely presented. We are privileged today to have an opportunity to bestow this special award. The recipient will join the ranks of some well-known Eagle Scouts — only 23 Eagles have been so honored by our council. They are listed on the screen behind me, but we are blessed to have another one of them here with us today.”
Pelletier serves as the fire chief, zoning inspector, and code enforcement officer in Wellston.
He joined scouting because of his grandfather, Horace, and earned his Eagle in 1996 from Troop 57 under his grandfather’s guidance.
After receiving his Eagle, Pelletier joined the Wellston Fire Department in 1996 under the leadership of Fire Chief Bob Long.
In 1997 Pelletier attended the Ohio Fire Academy in Reynoldsburg, where he earned his Firefighter I&II.
In Dec. 1998, Pelletier was awarded the position of 2nd Assistant Fire Chief. As 2nd Assistant Chief, he was able to institute a hydrant accountability system, hydrant replacement program and the complete ISO revitalization program.
From 1999 to 2004 he earned his Hazmat Technician, EMT-Basic, Firefighter Inspector, Firefighter Instructor, Fire Investigation Basic, and Advanced.
From 2004 to 2008 he earned his IDEA Open Water Diver/Advanced Open Water Diver, HazMat/ Hazwoper Technician WMD COBRA Homeland Security/Incident Command/ Emergency Management Training Program; National Fire Academy: Health and Safety Officer/NIMS 300-400 and Confined Space Technician.
In 2008 Pelletier advanced to the rank of 1st Assistant Fire Chief. Also in 2008 he attended the Ohio Police Academy and received a Peace Officer Arson Investigator certificate.
In Nov. 2011 Pelletier advanced to the rank of Acting Fire Chief when Fire Chief Tom Helm had to take a medical leave of absence. During his time as Acting Fire Chief, Pelletier has been able to revamp the entire department with the help of his staff.
In 2013, Pelletier was sworn in as Fire Chief for the City of Wellston, by retired Jackson County Common Pleas Court Judge Leonard Holzapfel. A position he continues to hold.
Pelletier is married to Ashley (Doles), and they have three children, Jayce, Hayden, and Rylan.
