WELLSTON — Connie Pelletier, who was elected during the 2019 General Election to the Wellston City Council President seat, has announced that she will be resigning.
Pelletier, a Republican, filed a letter of resignation with the Jackson County Board of Elections on Thursday, Dec. 17. Her resignation will be effective as of Thursday, Dec. 31.
At the end of the final meeting of Wellston City Council (Dec. 17) for 2020, Pelletier announced that she would be resigning from her seat.
"First of all, I would like to thank council members for your dedication, work ethic, and your close attention to the things that are important to this city," said Pelletier. "To the council clerk, thank you for making the council meetings run smoothly, and making my job easy."
Pelletier continued, "To the city administration, thank you for your hard work, long hours, and dedication for taking care of the details that make a city worth living in. To the city employees, thank you for selflessly spending 'countless' hours making sure that the essential City services promised were delivered!"
Over the years, Pelletier has served as city treasurer from 2008 until 2012, as mayor from 2012 to 2019, and as city council president for the past year. She went on to thank the citizens for all of their support and prayers during that period of time.
"It has been a privilege these last 12 years to be a part of a positive effort to make Wellston a wonderful place to live," Pelletier said.
Once Pelletier's resignation is in effect, it will be up to the Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee to fill the vacancy. A future meeting and request for interested candidates to apply for the seat will be announced soon.
