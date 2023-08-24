'People are way to quiet on what’s going on around here'

Protesters held signs demanding justice for Travis Dakota Williams on Tuesday in front of the Vinton County Courthouse. Pictured left to right are Williams’ aunt, Tammy Williams, and Eliza Lott.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

MCARTHUR — Another week goes by with folks protesting in front of the Vinton County Courthouse and calling for justice after the death of a Thurman man.


  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments