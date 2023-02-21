JACKSON – Peoples Bank Foundation has committed a total of $25,000 over the next five years to the Jackson County Community Foundation to enhance the quality of life and create a lasting impact in the county.
“Many Peoples Bank employees live and work right here in Jackson County,” said Patrick Ball from Peoples Insurance Agency. “I’m so proud to be part of the Peoples Bank team, an organization that truly believes that community banking really is about the communities that we serve.”
A local affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), the Jackson County Community Foundation was established to give back, inspire pride and promote development in the county today and for future generations. Its endowed fund provides grants annually that benefit residents and communities throughout Jackson County.
“This generous gift from the Peoples Bank Foundation will propel our work and the prosperity of Jackson County forward for years to come,” said Susan Stockmeister, Jackson County Community Foundation committee member. “This is just the latest example of a local business that already contributes essential services and jobs to Jackson County also investing in the future of our community.”
Thanks to a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund and support from the Governor and Ohio Legislature, dollar-for-dollar matches are currently available for gifts to the Jackson County Community Foundation.
