It was announced late afternoon on May 10 that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for inoculations of young adults aged 12 to 15. Following the announcement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent out a press release regarding the update.
“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15.”, said DeWine, “Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state.”
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 4,880,699 Ohioans, about 41.75 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 4,225,951 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 10,434 (32 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 9,398 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,678 (28 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,361 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are five active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of May 9, stands at 2,929 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. There has been a change in deaths, bringing that total number to 66.
It also reported 197 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
There are two current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 192 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
Vinton County:
Following the Wild Turkey Festival, the largest gathering the county has had in months, it is unclear what kind of impact it will have on the counties COVID-19 numbers. With an incubation period of two to fourteen days, it is likely that the results of the festival won’t be realized for a week or more.
The Ohio University COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic will be at the Forget Me knot wedding venue in Zaleski today. Dozens of appointments are still available for vaccinations from noon until 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic.
According to an update from May 10 on the Vinton County Health Department’s Facebook page, their are 12 active cases in the county. Case numbers are rising but slowly, up ten cases from last week bringing the total to 746.
92 probable cases have been recorded in the county so far, meaning the individual has had a history of COVID-19 like illness and can be linked to someone with a positive test or similar symptoms with supportive lab results but hasn’t been tested for the virus.
No new deaths have been reported with the number remaining at 19 and there is still one person hospitalized for the virus in Vinton County.
