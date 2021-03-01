Those Ohioans under Phase 1C and Phase 2 will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Those phases include numerous new medical issues and occupations as well as Ohioans age 60 and up.
Phase 1C members include Ohioans who are:
- living with type 1 diabetes
- pregant
- bone marrow transplants
- living with ALS
- working in childcare services
- working in law enforcement or corrections
- working in funeral services
Phase 2 will include Ohioans aged 60 and older. Age continues to be the dominant factor in deciding who will become vaccinated.
With the approval of the new Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine, the supply of available doses has risen. Governor Mike DeWine announced that 96,100 doses of the new vaccine will be sent to Ohio this week, along with both Moderna and Pfizer doses, bringing the total to 448,390 doses. This is the largest distribution the state has received to date thus leading to the decision to open up vaccine eligibility in hopes of mitigating the possibility of wasted doses.
While addressing the possibility of a wasted vaccine, DeWine stated, “To waste it is horrible and to let it sit and be slow to get it out just means there are lives out there that aren't getting saved”
The addition of these two groups brings a total of approximately 900,000 new eligible Ohioans, 695,000 from Phase 2 and the remaining 205,000 from Phase 1C. This new wave will be the largest group to be green-lit for vaccination since they began back in December.
While corrections officers are now able to be vaccinated, those they are charged with observing are not. Inmates who have fallen under previous categories such as the elderly or those with eligible illnesses were able to be given vaccines. The average inmate has not been eligible. When asked as to why this decision was made, Governor DeWine pointed out that since the inmates are not leaving, the only way that the virus can be carried into the facilities would be through those personnel who are now able to get their shots.
The state currently has over 1,200 vaccination sites with available doses. In Vinton County, appointments can be made at Hopewell Health Centers, Shrivers Pharmacy, and the Vinton County Health Department all located in McArthur. As for Jackson County, sites include Fruth Pharmacy in Wellston, Holzer Medical Center, Jackson County Health Department, Kroger Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy. No walk-ins are available an appointments must be made in advance.
Even as more Americans get their vaccines, we are still far from the level needed to reach herd immunity. Mask wearing and proper social distancing will be essential to keeping cases low as vaccines continue to be distributed.
