JACKSON — A man whose reign of signature songs includes 10 number one singles and 26 Top 40 hits will perform at this year’s Apple Festival.
Phil Vassar, who is a piano playing singer, and songwriter from Nashville, TN, will perform on Friday, Sept. 24, at 9 p.m. on the Bellisio Foods Stage.
Vassar’s signature songs and top hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You and many more.
He was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of nine albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.
Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGraw (My Next Thirty Years, For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham).
He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001.
2019-2020 marks 20 years of hits for Vassar and to celebrate he is hitting the road playing fan-favorite tunes across the country on his “Hitsteria Tour.”
Vassar also hosts a wine-infused series of conversations and music with hit artists, song-writers, athletes and entertainers entitled “Songs from the Cellar.”
Learn more at philvassar.com and songsfromthecellar.com.
