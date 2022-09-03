Phillips to participate in Building a Better Ohio White House event

Debbie Phillips

THE PLAINS – Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action, will participate in Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio, a roundtable discussion at the White House on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

