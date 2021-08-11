JACKSON — This year, hot weather greeted folks who ventured out to the 28th annual Pig Iron Day.
Each year, on the first Saturday in August, the Jackson Firefighters Association, with assistance from the Jackson Area Kiwanis Club, Liberty Township Vol. Fire Department, and Appalachia Old Car Club, put on a family-friendly day at Manpower Park as a way to raise money to buy equipment for the Jackson Fire Department.
The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 7. The public was invited to stop by and enjoy some food, music and check out some classic cars. The annual auction of Pig Iron plaques also happened once again.
The association handed out “free” souvenir 2021 Pig Iron Bars. The bars were made and donated by OSCO Industries of Jackson. There were around 1,000 bars made to be given out.
Appalachia Old Car Club reported that there were around 142 classic and antique cars in this year’s show. That number was way up from last year when only 40 cars showed up during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
This year there were six special limited edition plaques up for auction. These special 2021 Pig Iron Day plaques featured the furnace names of either Cornelia Furnace or Limestone Furnace. There were three of each plaque auctioned off, and they were numbered.
There was a total of 10 standard 2021 Pig Iron Day plaques for auction as well.
As always, the first of each plaque was donated to The Lillian E. Jones Museum.
The annual auction of Pig Iron plaques raised $1,470.
In addition to the plaques, there was also be a barrel auctioned off that was made and donated by Speyside Bourbon Cooperage of Jackson. The lucky buyer was Brett Reed, who got the winning bid of $375.
The association also made money through food and donations at the event. In addition to the food, Kona Ice was on hand, and there were two inflatables setup for children and music by WolfPack Entertainment.
In the past, the Jackson Firefighters Association has purchased fire safety equipment, water rescue equipment and many other items essential to the safety of the firefighters to help them provide more services to the community they protect.
