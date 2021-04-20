JACKSON — The Ohio Benefits system, which manages Ohio’s Medicaid, SNAP and TANF benefits, will be unavailable from 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, so that a major technical upgrade can be completed.

If customers need to apply, recertify, or renew their benefits for cash, food, or Medicaid assistance during this time, they can submit a paper application at the Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services, 25. E. South St., Jackson. Staff will not have access to data about case details while the system is offline.

If customers submit a paper application, it will be screened to see whether they need expedited food assistance, but it will not be processed until after the system is back online. If customers need food while the system is unavailable, they are encouraged to please contact a local food pantry.

