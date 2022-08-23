Oak Hill – After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made today by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments