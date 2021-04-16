COAL TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a green Ford F-150 involved in an alleged "hit and skip" incident in Coal Township.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, a male subject, by the name of Tyler Rucker, 27, reported that he was walking south on State Route 93, near mile post 23.
A pick-up truck, described by Rucker as a Ford F-150, green in color, unknown year, was traveling north on State Route 93. The truck allegedly swerved across State Route 93 and struck Rucker. The truck then reportedly continued on without stopping.
Rucker, after being struck, continued walking to his residence and contacted the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 6:25 p.m. for a report. He (Rucker) complained of pain in his left leg, but refused medical treatment.
Area law enforcement agencies were advised of the incident and requested to be on the look out for a vehicle matching the description provided by Rucker.
There are no suspects and the case remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information, call the OSHP at 740-286-4141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.