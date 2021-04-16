State Route 93

Pictured is State Route 93, near mile post 23, where the alleged "hit and skip" incident reportedly occurred. 

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

COAL TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a green Ford F-150 involved in an alleged "hit and skip" incident in Coal Township.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, a male subject, by the name of Tyler Rucker, 27, reported that he was walking south on State Route 93, near mile post 23.

A pick-up truck, described by Rucker as a Ford F-150, green in color, unknown year, was traveling north on State Route 93. The truck allegedly swerved across State Route 93 and struck Rucker. The truck then reportedly continued on without stopping.

Rucker, after being struck, continued walking to his residence and contacted the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 6:25 p.m. for a report. He (Rucker) complained of pain in his left leg, but refused medical treatment.

Area law enforcement agencies were advised of the incident and requested to be on the look out for a vehicle matching the description provided by Rucker.

There are no suspects and the case remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information, call the OSHP at 740-286-4141.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments