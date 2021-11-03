JACKSON — Allen W. Potter has retired from the Jackson Police Department (JPD) after spending a long career of 25 years, 5 months and 11 days protecting the community.
He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the JPD in 1996. He later became a sergeant in 2001.
In Dec. 2018, Potter was sworn in as the chief of police. He (Potter) replaced former Jackson Police Chief Carl Eisnaugle, who retired on Aug. 1, 2018.
Potter’s last day on the force was Wednesday, Oct. 20.
An open house in honor and recognition of the service of Potter was also held on the same day he retired. A small presentation was held with Jackson Mayor Randy Evans presenting Potter with a plaque.
Brett Hinsch, who has served as a sergeant since 2014, has been named the acting police chief. Hinsch has plans to take the civil service test, in hopes to become the permanent chief.
