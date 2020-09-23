Editor’s note: This story is the fourth installment in a series detailing the death of Vinton County Sheriff Harold Steele, the search for his killer and the trial that followed. The fourth part of this series details court hearings linked to James Oliver Mills.
The saga of the death of Vinton County Sheriff Harold Steele, the search for his killer and the long series of court proceedings that followed arguably started with power lines.
James Oliver Mills, the alleged killer of Steele, reportedly was threatening power company employees who were stepping on his property after Mills reportedly agreed to an easement with the company for power lines across from his property. As a condition of the easement, an electric line would be dropped to Mills’ house. The dispute reportedly began after Mills received a $15 bill for the power lines, but the company contacted him and stated the bill was sent in error, the Democrat-Enqurier reported.
On Jan. 27, 1971, Paul Hough, assistant manager of the Jackson District of the Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric company, testified in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, telling the crowded courtroom about a visit to the Mills residence. He was then accompanied by Steele and a man from a tree-trimming business.
Under cross examination by Mills’ attorneys, Hough stated the lines were installed on 50-foot twin poles.
“Kessler spent about an hour trying to break Hough’s testimony that the trees along the right-of-way were not high enough to be dangerous to the lines,” the Logan Daily News reported. Easement documents revealed that the electric company had the right to trim brush and trees under an agreement with the previous owners.
Testifying later that day was Lawrence Bray, of McArthur, a mail carrier who made deliveries on Mills’ route. Bray said he attempted to deliver a certified letter from the Clerk of Courts office to the Mills residence, but no one was home. Bray made another attempt to deliver the letter, and only Marcella, the wife of Mills, was home. She reportedly told Bray that she could not sign the letter, and she closed the door on Bray. Mills later walked onto the porch, and Bray waved the letter in the air to show Mills what was in his hands. Mills reportedly refused to accept the note or sign it.
The issuance of a search warrant pushes the story forward.
The 61-year-old sheriff was fatally shot while attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence of Mills near Creola on the final day in August in 1970. Agencies from Athens County, Jackson County and Hocking County were called to the three-room farmhouse to assist Vinton County law enforcement in investigating the area and locating Mills, and the search grew into a collaboration of agencies from every county in the state. The search for Mills was reportedly deemed one of the largest of its kind at the time, the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer reported.
On Jan. 28, 1971, Vinton County Judge W. H. Lohr sat in a different spot in the courtroom, taking the stand to testify during Mills’ trial. He reportedly was not on the bench during the trial due to a heart ailment, Logan Daily News then reported. Heavy snow fell that January day, causing Mills’ Columbus attorneys to arrive late, delaying that day’s court hearing.
Judge Lohr stated that a civil action was filed in his court by the Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric company against Mills. The firm had asked for a restraining order to keep Mills from harassing employees who were clearing brush across from his property. A hearing for the restraining order was scheduled for that August, but Mills did not appear in court, Lohr said. The electric company then filed a motion to cite Mills for contempt of court. Attorneys of the electric company then requested a warrant be issued for Mills, and Judge Lohr gave the warrant to Sheriff Steele on Aug. 31. The sheriff and a deputy attempted to issue the warrant the same day.
On Jan. 29, 1971, Marcella testified in defense of her husband, but The Logan Daily News reported. On this day, the warrant for Mills arrest was permitted by Judge Robert Tague as evidence in the trial, a decision Mills’ attorneys “steadfastly” objected to, the Logan Daily News reported.
Marcella testified that she was in the farmhouse at the time the police cruiser pulled up, busying herself with washing dishes. Prior to that point, Mills had reportedly been out of the house hunting, but returned to each lunch and possibly take a nap in their bedroom.
Steele and Wilbur entered the home, and began talking to her husband, who began arguing with the officers. Marcella left the house and retreated to a wooded ravine outside, where she waited for the discussion to be less heated. When she stopped hearing loud voices, she came back to the house to let her pet cats outside, the Democrat-Enquirer reported.
When she returned to the home, she witnessed her husband pointing his rifle at the deputy and the county’s sheriff. He reportedly looked at Marcella and yelled, “Get the hell out!” Marcella then ran to the neighboring farmhouse, owned by Clarence Waldron, to hide. She stayed in the Waldron residence until law enforcement arrived later that day to pick her up for questioning, and she reportedly did not hear any gunshots: a fact she also told law enforcement while being questioned following the death of Steele.
The wife claimed not to have seen a gun on the kitchen table, nor did she hear gunshots while hiding away at her neighbor’s house.
Also testifying that day was David Wilbur, the deputy who was injured while attempting to serve the warrant with Sheriff Steele. Wilbur stated that he offered to serve the warrant himself, but Sheriff Steele insisted that they serve the warrant together. Wilbur had the warrant in his hip pocket as the two lawmen stepped onto Mills’ porch. Both men knocked on the front doors and back doors of the residence several times, Wilbur stated.
“Sheriff Steele read the warrant to Mills, and asked him to accompany them,” the Democrat-Enquirer reported. “Mills refused and backed from the room through the middle room toward the kitchen. Steele followed, trying to talk Mills into coming peacefully.”
Wilbur recalled that Mills put down his rifle and then picked up a shotgun and cocked one barrel. Steele reportedly warned Mills that if Mills didn’t put down his weapon, he would have additional charges filed against him.
Later that day in court, Mills himself testified.
The Logan Daily news reported that in later proceedings, Mills claimed that Sheriff Steele was fatally shot when Steele attempted to grab ahold of Mills’ shotgun. Mills stated in court that “he did not have his finger inside the trigger guard of the 12-gauge shotgun when it went off,” the Hocking County newspaper reported.
“All at once, the gun went off,” Mills said during his testimony, also on Jan. 29, 1971. “It knocked me on my back with the gun still in my hands.”
This statement was in variance with evidence presented by prosecution. The state had shown in previous exhibits that evidence pointed to Steele not being shot at close-range.
Mills also accused Steele and Wilbur of breaking into his house, prying open the front door. Mills said the men had a small dispute, ending in Mills asking them to leave, stating that if they refused to leave he would leave the property himself. He claimed Wilbur left the house, but Steele remained in the residence. Mills said in court that he then left the house through the back door, but could hear Steele following him. This is when he claims Steele grabbed his gun and was “accidentally” shot.
After this, Mills claimed he went around the corner of the house to tell the deputy about “the accident,” but the deputy then proceeded to shoot at him from the cruiser, Mills testified. After exchanging shots, Mills said he left the property and walked through tall grass. He later returned to his house to talk to neighbors and inquire about the state of his wife. While on the run, he returned to his home a few times: once to gather food and another time to investigate an apparent fire at his residence.
Under cross-examination, Mills reportedly admitted that Steele not once removed his gun from its holster.
“Why didn’t you hand the sheriff your gun?” assistant prosecutor John Peck asked the defendant.
“It was mine,” Mills replied.
The Vinton-Jackson Courier will feature more stories about the Steele case in future editions.
