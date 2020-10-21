Phoenix Quality Manufacturing coming soon

Pictured is the former metal refinery, Ohio Precious Metals, located at 16064 Beaver Pike in Jackson. This facility is becoming a PPE manufacturing facility.

JACKSON — In early October, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced during Governor Mike DeWine’s twice-weekly press conference, that a new personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing facility would be coming to Jackson County.

“We know we need PPE, we know we need jobs,” said Husted. “We know we need economic development, put in some of that startup capital in, to get this going and hopefully we’ll be able to sustain this.”

Husted added, “We don’t want to ever find ourselves again in a position where we don’t have adequate PPE to serve our state.”

A group of investors, including Alan Stockmeister, plans to add 40 new jobs and invest $4.3M into an operation that will convert 23,000 square feet of the former metal refinery known as Ohio Precious Metals into an N95 mask manufacturing operation. The facility is located at 16064 Beaver Pike in Jackson.

Phoenix Quality Manufacturing, LLC will initially focus production on cloth surgical masks and FDA approved 1830 and 8210 model N95 masks. An N95 mask is a particulate-filtering face mask that meets the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) classification for air filtration.

The project has received a $250,000 JobsOhio revitalization grant and a $500,000 PPE grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency. They also received support from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, Appalachian Growth Capital, and various investors.

Phoenix Quality Manufacturing plans to start producing masks in November for local, state, and international customers.

