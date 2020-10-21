JACKSON — In early October, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced during Governor Mike DeWine’s twice-weekly press conference, that a new personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing facility would be coming to Jackson County.
“We know we need PPE, we know we need jobs,” said Husted. “We know we need economic development, put in some of that startup capital in, to get this going and hopefully we’ll be able to sustain this.”
Husted added, “We don’t want to ever find ourselves again in a position where we don’t have adequate PPE to serve our state.”
A group of investors, including Alan Stockmeister, plans to add 40 new jobs and invest $4.3M into an operation that will convert 23,000 square feet of the former metal refinery known as Ohio Precious Metals into an N95 mask manufacturing operation. The facility is located at 16064 Beaver Pike in Jackson.
Phoenix Quality Manufacturing, LLC will initially focus production on cloth surgical masks and FDA approved 1830 and 8210 model N95 masks. An N95 mask is a particulate-filtering face mask that meets the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) classification for air filtration.
The project has received a $250,000 JobsOhio revitalization grant and a $500,000 PPE grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency. They also received support from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, Appalachian Growth Capital, and various investors.
Phoenix Quality Manufacturing plans to start producing masks in November for local, state, and international customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.