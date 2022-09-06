Praise for Fannin's life, legacy

A round-up of all things Vinton County…
I got to admit that I was a bit shocked when I heard the news that Janie Fannin, who served many years as Fiscal Officer for the Village of McArthur, passed away Aug. 30.
I can’t say I knew Fannin as well as others, but I believe she was a good public servant who loved her community.
Soon after becoming editor, I walked around the corner from Courier’s office to Village Hall on West Main Street.
Folks like Brandi Betts introduced me to Fannin via email, so I figured it would be a good time to place a face with a name.
Fannin was most kind when I walked into Village Hall. As fiscal officer and much more, Fannin explained to me how a proposed livestock ordinance was primarily geared to chickens and other small livestock.
Fannin knew the history about why such animals, perhaps ones featured in the Vinton County Fair, were prohibited in town.
She then explained how there’s not going to be a cattle range in town, more like a few chicken coops or maybe some rabbit hutches.
I was impressed with Fannin’s candor and depth of knowledge.
When the Vinton-Jackson Courier posted a story Sunday announcing Fannin’s death, the post reached more than 4,100 people with 21 “likes” from folks who left 21 comments and shared the news 36 times.
Here is a sampling of some of comments praising Fannin’s life:
Ruth Durham: A wonderful lady that we had here on earth for a short while. God has called her home. She touched so many her time here . She was a wonderful friend, always smiling when we saw each other. Thoughts and Prayers to her family. If she cared about you she was there for you. Love her and miss her smiling face in town outside her office.
Lori McWhorter Graman: Janie always wore that smile! She was always so friendly and kind. Never heard her say a bad word about anyone. Janie loved her family! We were all lucky to have known her and had her as our friend!
Rhonda Woodard: Janie was a very Loved and respected lady who will be missed by so many. What a wonderful friend she was to so many. Sending prayers for her girls and grandchildren.
Natalie Thomas Perry: Janie was a true friend to everyone she met and I am glad she was mine! She will be so missed.
Janell Thompson: My life is blessed by Janie and her family. I cherish that friendship and love. I pray for you and your family Rosemary and Billie Jo. I will miss seeing her daily at her office.
People like Fannin who live small towns and rural communities are the backbone of this nation. RIP Fannin.
Vinton-Jackson Courier Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
