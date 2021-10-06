JACKSON — The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by the Jackson Food Program/Clothesline, will be a pickup meal again for the second year in a row.
In the past, the meals have been served as a hot dinner at Jackson High School along with a limited number of delivered and carry out meals prepared. This will not happen again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, community members interested in a “cook-it-yourself” Thanksgiving dinner, will have to pre-register. There will only be 120 meals distributed this year.
To pre-register for a meal, call the Jackson Food Pantry on either Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration began on Monday, Oct. 4. The deadline to register for a meal will be Monday, Nov. 15. Once the food pantry gets 120 names, it won’t take any more for its list.
Unlike past years, this year, the meal is open to any family in Jackson County. Anyone who lives in Jackson County is eligible.
This year, those who pre-registered will pick up their Thanksgiving meals on Monday, Nov. 22. Those families will need to go inside the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center and bring their ID to have their name marked off the list.
The meal will include a frozen turkey (thanks to Bellisio Foods) and other traditional food items. Your household will have to cook the meal at home.
Chris Tope CPA LLC, Bellisio Foods, Osco Industries, Food Program and Clothesline, Jackson Area Ministries, and private donors have helped make this meal happen again this year.
