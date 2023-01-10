Principal's List For Vinton County High School

Editor’s Note: Academic excellence should be applauded and praised as much as throwing the game winning pass Friday night, so we’re going to publish the school’s Honor Roll starting on the front page. Congrats to these Vikings’ scholars!
VCHS' second nine weeks Principal's list
9th grade
Kylee Smith
Drake Brown
Destiny French
Braeden Poling
Jayce Wiseman
Nash Yates
Toby Kirby
Kaylyn Fri
Mylee Martin
Zachary Mulholland
Tavey Roberts
Lydia Mayers
Nevaeh Newton
Megan Vickers
Brynlee Hutt
Zoey Sowers
Layla Tucker
Rylie Bobb
Kaelyn Clevinger
Kolbie Fri
10th grade
Chloe Seitz
Braelynn Castle
Olivia Estep
Logan Seymour
Brayden West
Hayden Reynolds
Gavin Clark
Jacob Schroeder -Mcdaniel
Rachel Day
Laryssa Richards
Cooper Hayburn
Morgan Davis
Kayley Composto
Sarah Depue
Cobra Sharp
11th grade
Garrett Brown
Macilyn Montgomery
Carson Rose
Brianna Harris
Lakin Williams
Rylee Mcnichols
Paige (Rena) Spears
Kaitlyn Collins
Parker Shonborn
Pheonix Lackey
Abigail Henneman
Braiden Bay
Andrew Blackerby
Morgan Case
Kalli Good
Daisy Cotner
Ella Graham
Cameron Seymour
Ashton Allman
Madeline Cain
Alexandria Wilson
12th grade
Jamie Beatty
Gracie Peters
Alexandra Hufferd
Lori Coleman
Jack Davidson
Caleb Lindner
Kailee Moore
Cheyenne Ward
Colton Henderson
Blake Swaim
Kami Hatfield
Hannah Bledsoe
Aiden Cain
Chayna Cardwell
Alexis Hollingshead
Adam Tichenor
Dawson Brown
Gabrielle Champion
Alyssa Coffey
Names and spellings provided by Vinton County High School.
