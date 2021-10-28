JACKSON — Last week, probation officers the Jackson County Municipal Court, accompanied by deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a probation search in Jackson.
The probation search was held on Thursday, Oct. 21, and conducted at 35 ½ Wood Ave. in Jackson. Multiple people were detained during the search and one ultimately incarcerated.
Ricky Davis, Jr. of the above address was arrested for a probation violation and incarcerated at Jackson County Jail.
During a search of the residence and a car on the property, officers located an AR15 style rifle, a .308 rifle and a revolver. These firearms were found in close proximity to a significant amount of what appeared to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officers also located many paraphernalia items, syringes and packaging indicative of trafficking.
All firearms and contraband found were turned over to the sheriff’s office. It is expected that multiple people will be facing felony level charges based on the probation search.
