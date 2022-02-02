Meet Brad McNally, a Vinton County native who was elected to his first term on McArthur Village Council this past November.
McNally, who works as a librarian at Athens High School, where he also teaches computer science, earned an English degree at Shawnee State University and a master’s in library science at North Carolina Central University.
About four years ago, McNally said he started getting involved with the McArthur Village Park Board. At the time, a friend of his served on McArthur Village Council. Between conversations with his friend and his work at the Park Board, McNally said that running for Village Council last November felt like a good idea.
Sworn in on Dec. 30 by Judge Jeffrey Griffith alongside returning council members Juanita McNickle and David Gill, McNally attended his first council meeting as a council member on Jan. 19, which he said held no surprises for him.
“I didn’t know what to expect entirely, but it’s sort of one of things like being involved with the Park Board before,” McNally said. “We live here, and our kids are being raised here; we want it to be the best it can possibly be. Anything to help improve things is important.”
For him, continual improvement in McArthur is his goal.
“Anyway things can be better, we should do whatever we can to make that better,” he added.
McNally said he looks forward to his work on council, and he praised McArthur Mayor Steve Hammond and his fellow council members. He hopes that they can work together and accomplish good things for the village.
